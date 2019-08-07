Burbank High boys’ basketball tabs Cooke as new coach

Following a three-year break as a head basketball coach, Sid Cooke is now refreshed.

When the position for the Burbank High boys’ basketball coach opened up, Sid Cooke figured the school would be the right place for him to resume his head coaching responsibilities.

Cooke, who won two CIF Southern Section championships at Renaissance Academy, was officially named the new Burbank coach Wednesday. The former Glendale Community College men’s assistant replaces Ernest Baskerville, who stepped down in July after one season at the helm.

“I spent 16 years at Renaissance Academy and learned so much, but I just needed to take some time off and do some other things,” said Cooke, who won CIF Southern Section championships at Renaissance in 2012 (Division VI) and 2014 (Division V-A). “The opening at Burbank popped up and i knew this was the ideal place to start over.

“I’ve run clinics and have gotten to meet some people from Burbank. I like the people and I like the community. So, I just wanted to give this a shot. It’s a really good fit.”

Cooke becomes the program’s third coach in as many seasons. The Bulldogs finished 17-12 and 8-6 for a fourth-place finish in the Pacific League last season. In the CIF Southern Section Division II-A playoffs, Burbank fell in the first round to No. 3 La Cañada, 57-43, which reached the title game.

Burbank advanced to the Division III-A title contest in 2017, losing to Brentwood.

“Burbank has had some real good teams of late,” said Cooke, who guided Renaissance to six CIF championship contests between 2000-2016 before spending the last three seasons at Glendale college. “We’ll have quite a few players coming back this season and we’ll continue to learn and look for some good things to happen.

“You become more patient over the years and you look to teach and explain things to the players.”

Burbank co-athletic director Brice Breeden said Cooke checked a lot of boxes.

“His experience at the varsity level is what drew us to him,” Breeden said. “Sid is a very fundamental coach and is very disciplined.

“He’s excited to get back into coaching and we think Sid can bring stability to the program.”

Cooke piloted Renaissance to CIF finals appearances in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2016.