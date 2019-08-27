Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs. Victor Valley; Burbank vs. Golden Valley

BURROUGHS VS. VICTOR VALLEY

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)

•RECORDS: The Indians are 1-0; the Jackrabbits are 1-0

•LAST WEEK: Burroughs defeated Hueneme, 59-18; Victor Valley defeated Big Bear, 21-12.

•OUTLOOK: It was a grand start to the season for Burroughs, as it rolled to a win in a zero week contest at home. Plenty of Indians enjoyed fine performances in the opener. Junior quarterback Nick Garcia completed 14 of 24 passes for 204 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown. Senior receiver/running back Aiden Forrester had two touchdown receptions and three carries for 114 yards and one score and senior receiver Carson Cardenaz had two touchdown receptions. The Indians, who built a 46-12 halftime lead, amassed 525 yards of total offense. It will be the second of four nonleague game for Burroughs, which will take on a Victory Valley squad that resides in the Desert Sky League and is in CIF Southern Section Division IX. Burroughs is in Division X. In their opening-season win, Jackrabbits senior quarterback Isaiah Padilla completed eight of 13 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 67 yards.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs will attempt to begin a season 2-0 for the first time since 2008, when it started with wins against Schurr and South Torrance.

Burroughs' Aiden Forrester jumps with Burroughs' Carson Cardenaz to celebrate a long touchdown run against Hueneme in a season opening non-league football game at Memorial Field in Burbank on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Tim Berger/Burbank Leader)

BURBANK VS. GOLDEN VALLEY

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Canyon Country Canyon High

•RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 1-0; the Grizzlies are 0-0

•LAST WEEK: Burbank lost to Moorpark, 14-7; Golden Valley didn’t play

•OUTLOOK: In what Burbank coach Adam Colman predicted to be"one of our toughest games of the season,” the Bulldogs held their own against a Moorpark team that possesses its share of talent. Missed opportunities and penalties led to Burbank’s downfall in the zero week game. In the loss, the Bulldogs recorded 14 false-start penalties. In his first varsity start, junior quarterback Aram Araradian completed 14 of 28 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Senior running back Isaac Glover carried the ball 18 times for 19 yards, junior receiver Brandon Pena had seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown and senior receiver Ben Burnham had six receptions for 103 yards. Golden Valley will open the season after going 2-8 and 1-4 in the Foothill League for fifth place in 2018. The Grizzles have an accomplished returning running back in senior Johnathan Kaelin. Last season, Kaelin had 43 carries for 302 yards and nine touchdowns, just four away from the school record of 13 set by KJ Maduike in 2016.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Friday will be the first of two nonleague roasd games this season for Burbank against Football League opponents, as it will take on Hart at College of the Canyons on Sept. 13.