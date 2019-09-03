Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs at La Palma Kennedy; Burbank at Orange Vista

BURROUGHS VS. LA PALMA KENNEDY

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

•WHERE: Handel Stadium (Western High)

•RECORDS: The Indians are 2-0; the Fighting Irish are 1-1

•LAST WEEK: Burroughs defeated Victor Valley, 42-6; Kennedy defeated Artesia, 45-17

•OUTLOOK: The Indians will hit the road for the first time this season after earning two straight wins to start the campaign at Memorial Field. Under second-year coach Rand Holdren, Burroughs is 2-0 for the first time in 11 years. It was another explosive offensive output last week for the Indians, who have scored 105 points in two games, best among Pacific League squads. Sophomore running back running back Jon English stepped up when he filled in for for junior Luke Rogers, who was injured. English ran for 151 yards in 15 carries with two scores. He also caught two passes for 60 yards. Senior quarterback Nick Garcia finished nine of 22 passing for 158 yards and three touchdowns and has thrown for eight touchdowns. In nonleague games, Kennedy, which opened its season Aug. 23 with a 26-7 loss to Long Beach Jordan, plays in the Empire League and resides in CIF Southern Section Division XII. Burroughs is in Division XI. Last season, Kennedy went 3-5, 1-3 in league for fifth place and didn’t qualify for the playoffs. The Fighting Irish have a steady quarterback in senior Ryan Cathcart.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs is one of three Pacific League teams to start the season with two wins thus far, as Muir and Pasadena are also 2-0.

BURBANK VS. ORANGE VISTA

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Orange Vista High

•RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 0-2; the Coyotes are 2-0

•LAST WEEK: Burbank lost to Golden Valley, 43-28; Orange Vista defeated Colton, 46-6

•OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs have started a season 0-2 for the first time since 2015. Burbank began the campaign with a 14-7 loss to Moorpark on Aug. 23. The Bulldogs scheduled the nonleague game against Orange Vista after a hole was created in their schedule when league opponent Hoover dropped its varsity team this season. The Coyotes, who play in the Inland Valley League and reside in CIF Southern Section Division XII, opened the season with a 34-0 win against Rialto on Aug. 23. Burbank is in Division VII. The Bulldogs received a fine performance last week from junior quarterback Aram Araradian, who was 27 of 40 passing for 366 yards and two touchdowns. Orange Vista — located in Perris — is in just its fourth season as a varsity program. In 2018, the Coyotes went 12-2, 5-0 and won a league championship. The team advanced to the Division XIII championship game, losing to Adelanto, 20-15. The Coyotes counter with sophomore quarterback Elijah Robinson. The team’s featured running back is senior Elijah Banks.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: While Burbank has given up 57 points in its first two games, Orange Vista has surrendered six.