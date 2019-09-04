Girls’ Golf Preview: Rivalry expected to hit new high between Burroughs, Burbank

There’s been a mutual respect throughout the years between the Burroughs High and Burbank girls’ golf teams.

It’s featured some quality athletes who have navagated their way up and down the fairways and made big shots to aid their respective squads.

The rivalry will feature a new wrinkle this season following the transfer of sophomore standout Kiara Hernandez from Burroughs to cross-town rival Burbank over the summer.

Hernandez captured the Pacific League individual championship last season to become the first local golfer to accomplish the feat since Burroughs’ Emily Tubert in 2009. In addition, Hernandez advanced two rounds in individual competition to reach the CIF Southern California Individual Championship at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard.

Hernandez will be required to sit out the first 30 days of this season because of the CIF Southern Section transfer rule.

Burroughs and Burbank will look to climb in league after finishing second and third, respectively, last season.

Burroughs will have a new coach, as former Indians player Sean White takes over for Greg Everhart.

Here is a closer look at the teams.

BURROUGHS

The Indians will begin a new chapter in the program’s history after Everhart decided to step down, though he will continue to serve as the boys’ coach in the spring. The torch has been passed to White, a 2013 Burroughs graduate who played on the school’s boys’ team.

Though Hernandez transferred, the Indians will still have a quality core in place to make some noise after finishing behind league-champion Arcadia last season.

“It’s definitely a tough loss with Kiara leaving,” said White, who was an assistant last season. “We just have to keep moving forward.

“It will be difficult playing against her, but we still have some quality people who can shoot well for us. “

Burroughs will turn to seniors Abby Powell and Jocelyn Kim and junior Saddie Demmert to pave the way.

“I believe we have a lot of potential and we have a good group of freshmen and sophomores,” White said. “I loved working with Greg and learned a lot from him. Our first goal will be to qualify for CIF. To do that, we’ll look to get everybody to play consistently and together.”

BURBANK

Burbank will figure to have plenty of depth, as there will be about eight players on the squad under the direction of coach Branko Sevic.

It’s left Sevic optimistic about the Bulldogs making a charge in league and a possible appearance at CIF.

“We’re trying to build the program for the present and future and we feel like we have a lot of good pieces in place,” Sevic said. “We just want to continue establishing the program and it might be one of the best teams that I’ve had at Burbank. We’re pretty excited.”

Sevic said Hernandez, who has been participating in junior tournaments, will miss the first five league matches before joining Burbank.

“We’re definitely glad to have Kiara here,” Sevic said. “I was shocked when I heard she had transferred to Burbank from Burroughs. She’s just a tremendous player. She’s a consistent player with a great drive toward wanting to be successful and we hope that will rub off on our other players.”

Joining Hernandez will be senior Cassandra Morin-Gaona, juniors Regina Ramos and sisters Kara and Madison Lee and freshmen Makayla Kienlen, Lisette Orellana and Alyssa Tran, the sister of former Burbank standout Amy Tran.