Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Hart; Burroughs vs. Harvard-Westlake

BURBANK VS. HART

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: College of the Canyons

•RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 1-2; the Indians are 0-2

•LAST WEEK: Burbank defeated Orange Vista, 35-21; Hart lost to Muir, 30-24

•OUTLOOK: It was a much-needed win last week for Burbank, which avoided an 0-3 start by coming on late to defeat Orange Vista in a nonleague game. It was a big shot in the arm for a Bulldogs squad that will finish the nonleague portion of their schedule against Hart before opening Pacific League play Sept. 20 against defending champion Arcadia on the road. Last week, Burbank quarterback Aram Araradian finished 13 of 30 passing for 209 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Bulldogs receiver Brandon Pena caught five passes for two touchdowns and 111 yards. The defense also stepped up. Vincent Vang intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown, while Jarren Flowers got the Bulldogs on board with an interception returned for a 55-yard score. The former Foothill-League foe Indians will be looking for their first win of the season after falling last week and taking a loss in their opener against Calabasas, 42-14. Hart received two touchdowns last week from running back Taden Littleford.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: It will be the first meeting between Burbank and Hart since 2005, when the Indians won the Foothill League game, 28-0, before moving to the Pacific League the next season.

BURROUGHS VS. HARVARD-WESTLAKE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Harvard-Westlake High

•RECORDS: The Indians are 3-0; the Wolverines are 1-2

•LAST WEEK: Burroughs defeated La Palma Kennedy, 41-24; Harvard-Westlake lost to Crespi, 54-0.

•OUTLOOK: The fine start of the season continues for the Indians and second-year coach Rand Holdren. Burroughs has not only won its first three games, but has done so in convincing fashion. This is the final nonleague tuneup before Burroughs opens Pacific League play Sept. 20 at Glendale. In last week’s win, the Indians received a big effort from receiver Carson Cardenaz, who finished with six catches for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Burroughs quarterback Nick Garcia continues to impress, as he accounted for six touchdowns, passing for four and rushing for two. On the season, the senior has thrown for 12 touchdowns. In its three games, the Indians have outscored their opponents, 145-54, and the team’s defense is yielding 18 points a game. Harvard-Westlake began the season with a 34-0 loss to Birmingham and then defeated Venice, 35-28. The Wolverines, who play in the Del Rey League and reside in Division VI, have been outscored, 116-35. Burroughs is in Division XI. Over the summer, coach Michael Burnett stepped down after coaching Harvard-Westlake for one season.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs’ Holdren was a former assistant coach at Harvard-Westlake.