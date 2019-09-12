Leader Sports Roundup: Burbank second, Burroughs third in league girls’ golf match

GIRLS’ GOLF

Burbank, Burroughs at Pacific League match No. 3: Burbank and Burroughs placed second and third, respectively, at Wednesday’s event at Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia.

Burbank shot a 217 to finish runner-up to Arcadia (203) and Burroughs had a 261 on the par-37 course.

Lisette Orellana of Burbank tied for first with Arcadia’s Erica Lee with a one-over-par 38.

Alyssa Tran carded a 44 for the Bulldogs, who received 45s from Cassie Morin, Kara Lee and Maddie Lee.

Burroughs was led by Jocelyn Kim, who had a 44. Also scoring for the Indians were Abby Powell with a 49, Annika Lingod (54) and Isabella Alderete and Nadaly Jones with 57s.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burbank d. Pasadena, 25-145, 25-15, 25-13: The Bulldogs improved to 7-8, 3-1 in the Pacific League with a road victory Thursday.

Katie Treadway had 10 kills, 13 digs and four aces, Tamryn Betts and Brandice Hibbard had seven kills each, Ashley Eskander had 30 assists, 11 digs and four aces and Morgan Bolger had 10 digs and three aces for Burbank.

Mayfield d. Providence, 25-10, 25-14, 23-25, 26-24: The Pioneers fell Thursday in a Prep League contest on the road.

Providence is 6-6, 2-2 in league.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 16, Burroughs 2: The Indians slipped to 0-2 in the Pacific League with the loss Thursday at home.

Burbank 15, Pasadena 3: The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League win Thursday on the road.

Burbank is 1-1 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Burbank 11, Charter Oak 5: The Bulldogs earned the nonleague victory Thursday on the road.

