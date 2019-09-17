Leader Sports Roundup: Burbank’s Orellana wins league golf match

GIRLS’ GOLF

Burbank, Burroughs in Pacific League match: Bulldogs’ Lisette Orellana fired a two-over-par 38 on Tuesday at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Pacoima to finish first.

Arcadia finished first in the team standings with a 208, while Burbank was second with a 217 Burroughs was third with a 250.

Other Burbank scorers were Maddie Lee (42), Kara Lee (42), Cassie Morin (45) and Alyssa Tran (50).

The scorers for Burroughs were Jocelyn Kim (46), Abby Powell (46), Annika Lingad (47), Sadie Demmert (50) and Nadaly Jones (61).

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Burbank 15, Calabasas 14 (overtime): The Bulldogs came through in the extra period to win the nonleague match Tuesday at home.

Burbank improved to 3-1.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Crescenta Valley d. Burbank, 27-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-18: The Bulldogs slipped to 7-9, 3-2 in the Pacific League with the loss Tuesday at home.

Burroughs d. Muir, 25-14, 25-4, 25-14: The Indians stayed unbeaten in the Pacific League with the win at home Tuesday.

Burroughs is 7-4, 5-0 in league.

Burroughs in Ayala Tournament: The Indians defeated Chino Hills, 30-28, 25-20, to capture the tournament championship Saturday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 13, Burbank 5: The Bulldogs (1-1 in league) couldn’t win the Pacific Leagfue contest Tuesday at home.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Burroughs in Eagle Invitational: The Indians had some solid results in the event Saturday at The Lakes Golf Course in El Segundo.

The girls’ vasrsty team placed fourth behind Jordan Guzman (14th; 19 minutes, 16 seconds) and the boys’ varsity finished fifth, paced by Robert McGraham (16th; 15:47).

Mason Ortega won the boys’ sophomore race in 15:56.

The other Burroughs top runners in their respective races were Hailey Gonzalez (39th; 23:20) in the girls’ junior varsity race, Savannah Hernandez (fourth; 19:14) in the girls’ sophomore race, Vivi Cannon (third; 20:21) in the freshman girls’ race and Trevor Deane (18th; 18:14) in the boys’ freshman race.

