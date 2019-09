GIRLS’ TENNIS

Burbank 13, Hoover 5: The Bulldogs rolled to a victory Thursday in a Pacific League match on the road.

Burbank is 2-2 in league.

Arcadia 17, Burroughs 1: The Indians (0-3 in league) suffered the Pacific League loss Thursday at home.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burbank d. Hoover, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17: The Bulldogs bounced from a first-set loss to turn back the Tornadoes on Thursday in a Pacific League road contest.

Burbank improved to 9-8, 4-2 in league.