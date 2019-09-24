Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Pasadena; Burroughs vs. Crescenta Valley

BURBANK VS. PASADENA

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

•WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)

•RECORDS: Burbank is 2-3, 1-0 in the Pacific League; Pasadena is 3-1, 0-1 in the Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Burbank defeated Arcadia, 48-7; Pasadena lost to Crescenta Valley, 28-17

•OUTLOOK: Burbank is coming off a record-breaking performance in its league-opening game last week. Burbank senior wide receiver Ben Burnham caught eight passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The 302 yards set a new all-time mark at Burbank for receiving yards in a single contest. The previous record was 209 yards, set by Cody Cardenaz in 2008 against Pasadena. Burbank has received continued outstanding performances from junior quarterback Aran Araradian, who finished 12 of 17 passing for 363 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions last week. On the season, the signal-caller has completed 79 of 138 passes for 1,430 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior running back Isaac Glover leads the ground game with 251 yards in 70 carries and three touchdowns. Pasadena enters the game with the second-most prolific offense among league teams, averaging 40.7 points a game. Pasadena, No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division XI, has a solid quarterback in junior Dante Coronel, who completed 15 of 30 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown against Crescenta Valley.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burbank has won two of its last three games after beginning the season 0-2 with losses to Moorpark and Golden Valley.

BURROUGHS VS. CRESCENTA VALLEY

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)

•RECORDS: The Indians are 5-0, 1-0 in the Pacific League; the Falcons are 4-0, 1-0 in the Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Burroughs defeated Glendale, 49-6; Crescenta Valley defeated Pasadena, 28-17

•OUTLOOK: One would have to likely go back to the old Foothill League days, probably the 1980s, to find the last time a Burroughs team began a season 5-0. The Indians opened the Pacific League with a relative easy win last week against Glendale. Senior quarterback Nick Garcia threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns on a six-of-12 passing effort. Indians sophomore running back Jon English finished with a touchdown and 105 rushing yards in 11 carries and one reception for 50 yards and a touchdown and senior wide receiver Aiden Forrester scored two touchdowns on an 87-yard catch and a 51-yard run. Crescenta Valley is ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division X. Burroughs dropped out of the Division XI top 10 despite last week’s win. The game against Crescenta will likely be the first big league test for Burroughs. The Falcons have a solid running back in senior Maximus Grant, who has carried the ball 42 times for 344 yards and five touchdowns. Senior quarterback Chase Center has completed 29 of 51 passes for 434 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: The last time Burroughs defeated Crescenta Valley was in 2015, as the Indians earned a 34-3 win on their way to capturing the Pacific League title.