Leader Sports Roundup: Burbank girls’ volleyball earns league sweep

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burbank d. Glendale, 25-6, 25-22, 25-14: The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League victory Thursday against the host Nitros

Burbank improved to 9-10, 5-3 in league.

Burroughs d. Pasadena, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10: The Indians remained undefeated in the Pacific League with a win Thursday on the road.

Burroughs is 11-4, 8-0 in league.

Providence d. Holy Martyrs, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12: The Pioneers improved to 13-9 with the nonleague win Thursday on the road.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Burroughs 12, Hoover 6: The Indians won seven doubles sets Thursday to earn the Pacific League win at home.

The duo of Alice Weber and Suzy Kim swept, 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, as did the team of Vanessa Munga and Kelli Brahms, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.