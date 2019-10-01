Leader Sports Roundup: Burroughs singles leads way in girls’ tennis victory

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Burroughs 14, Pasadena 4: The Indians won seven singles sets to gain the Pacific League win on the road Tuesday.

Burroughs (2-4 in league) received a singles sweep from Isabella Harris-Bermudez by 6-0 scores, while Lauren Pieri won two, 6-0, 6-0, as did Kaitlyn Glaim, 6-1, 6-0. The doubles team of Alice Weber and Suzy Kim also swept, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1.

Glendale 12, Burbank 6: The Bulldogs slipped to 3-3 in the Pacific League with the loss Tuesday against the host Nitros.

Advertisement

Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: The Pioneers dropped the Prep League match Tuesday afternoon.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-11, 25-21, 25-17: The Indians remained in first place and undefeated in the Pacific League with the win on the road Tuesday.

Burroughs is 12-4, 8-0 in league.

Advertisement

Burbank d. Muir, 25-9, 25-14, 25-17: Ashley Askander had 27 assists and 16 digs to lead the Bulldogs to a Pacific League win Tuesday on the road.

Makayla Kim had 19 digs and six aces, Andrea Paun had eight aces, six kills and five digs, Brandice Hibbard had six kills and seven digs and Leah Tawil had five kills for Burbank (11-15, 6-3 in league).

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Arcadia 17, Burbank 11: The Bulldogs opened Pacific League play with a loss Tuesday on the road.

Burbank slips to 2-2.