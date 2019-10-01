Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Crescenta Valley; Burroughs vs. Muir

BURBANK VS. CRESCENTA VALLEY

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Moyse Field (Glendale High)

•RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 3-3, 2-0 in the Pacific League; the Falcons are 5-0, 2-0 in the Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Burbank defeated Pasadena, 39-21; Crescenta Valley defeated Burroughs, 42-19.

•OUTLOOK: Burbank, ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division VII, is on a roll as it enters its third Pacific League game. The Bulldogs have thrived on offense, as evidenced by last week’s performance when it generated 422 yards of offense and five players scored touchdowns. Junior quarterback Aram Araradian threw two touchdowns and had an interception while amassing 256 yards on 14 of 24 passing. Junior receiver Brandon Pena caught nine passes for 189 yards and a touchdown and receiver Ben Burnham had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Burbank held a 27-7 lead at halftime against Pasadena before slowing in the third quarter. Crescenta Valley, No. 1 in Division X, looks to keep its perfect record intact. In last week’s win, Crescenta Valley senior quarterback Chase Center ran the ball 16 times for two touchdowns and 149 yards and threw two touchdown passes on a six-of-12 passing effort and 103 yards. Falcons senior running back Maximus Grant had 11 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while senior receiver Colby Rees caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley last defeated Burbank in 2016 and the Bulldogs have won three of the last four meetings.

BURROUGHS VS. MUIR

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)

•RECORDS: The Indians are 5-1, 1-1 in the Pacific League; the Mustangs are 4-1, 1-0 in the Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Burroughs lost to Crescenta Valley, 42-19; Muir didn’t play

•OUTLOOK: The Indians, ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division XI, experienced defeat for the first time last week after an inspiring 5-0 start to the season. Burroughs allowed three unanswered touchdowns in the first half against the Falcons and couldn’t recover. Burroughs senior quarterback Nick Garcia threw three touchdowns and amassed 223 yards passing, completing 17 of 31 attempts. Sophomore running back Jon English finished with 22 carries for 98 yards and two catches for 79 yards. Indians senior receiver Aiden Forrester had four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns and senior wide-out Carson Cardenaz had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. Muir enters the Pacific League contest after an interesting last two weeks. The Mustangs, No. 1 in Division XI, had a bye two weeks ago and last week didn’t play after Glendale forfeited the league game because of the lack of healthy players. The Mustangs have two accomplished quarterbacks in senior Aramas Harrison (753 yards passing, six touchdowns) and junior Erik Wallace (573 yards passing, five touchdowns).

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: The five wins this season is the most by a Burroughs team since 2015, when it went 10-2.