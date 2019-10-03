Leader Sports Roundup: Providence girls’ volleyball sweeps Flintridge Prep

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Providence d. Flintridge Prep, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15: The Pioneers notched a big Prep League road win Thursday against the Rebels.

Providence improved to 16-10, 3-5 in league.

Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13: The Pacific League-leading Indians stormed to a victory Thursday against the host Nitros.

Lydia Grote had 11 kills and Natalie Hooper had five aces for Burroughs (13-4, 10-0 in league).

Arcadia d. Burbank, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12: The host Bulldogs couldn’t maintain their early advantage in dropping the Pacific League match Thursday.

Katie Treadway had three aces, 19 kills and13 digs, Brandice Hibbard had six kills and eight digs, Bianca Hudson had seven kills and two blocks, Andreea Paun had five kills and six digs, Ashley Eskander had 39 assists and 13 digs and Makayla Kim had 15 digs for Burbank (11-16, 6-4 in league).

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Burbank 17, Pasadena 4: Burbank earned its first win of the Pacific League season Thursday at home.

Burbank improved to 3-2, 1-1 in league.

Burroughs 13, Crescenta Valley 6: The Indians rolled to a Pacific League victory Thursday at home.

Burroughs is 8-5, 1-1 in league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Burbank, Burroughs in Pacific League match No. 6: The Bulldogs took second with a 214 and the Indians were third at 254 during Wednesday’s event at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

Making her season debut with Burbank after transferring from rival Burroughs before sitting out the first five league matches per CIF Southern Section rules, Kiara Hernandez paced the Bulldogs with an even-par 36 for second place. Also scoring for Burbank were Lisette Orellana and Alyssa Tran with 41s, Maddie Lee with a 47 and Cassie Morin-Gaona at 49.

Burroughs was led by Abby Powell with a 47, followed by a 50 from Jocelyn Kim, 52s from Sadie Demmert and Skyde Brauer and 53 from Annika Lingad.

Arcadia won with a 204 and Crescenta Valley finished fourth at 313.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Arcadia 15, Burbank 3: The Bulldogs (3-4 in league) were defeated by the defending Pacific League champion Thursday at home.

Glendale 14, Burroughs 4: The Indians could muster just one doubles win in dropping the Pacific League match Thursday on the road.

Burroughs is 2-5 in league.