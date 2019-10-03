Burbank girls’ golf ties for first at Magnolia Park Optimist Club Invitational

Whether its competing in a Pacific League match or a tournament, the Burbank High girls’ golf team continues to sizzle.

Having gained a key addition to the lineup earlier in the week, the Bulldogs have enjoyed their share of success, having already clinched second place in thg Pacific League behind Arcadia and a spot in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Burbank received more excellent results Thursday, as it received a two-under-par 34 from Lisette Orellana and a 37 from transfer Kiara Hernandez to score a166 and tie for first with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the 17-team Magnolia Park Optimist Club Invitational at De Bell Golf Club.

“Things are going very well and we have the program going in the right direction,” Burbank coach Branko Sevic said. “it’s great when you can win a tournament on your home course, but it also shows that we can compete with some of the top teams that are out there. We like the way we continue to build our program.”

Orellana, a freshman, finished first in the A flight, topping Hernandez by three strokes. Hernandez, who transferred from cross-town rival Burroughs during the summer after winning the league’s individual title last season, returned Wednesday. The sophomore missed the first month of the season while abiding by the CIF transfer rule.

A superb short game helped pave the way for Orellana.

“My chipping and putting worked well for me,” Orellana said. “I haven’t played the back nine here all that much, so it took a little while to get going. I made some shots when I needed to and it’s great to help the team win.”

The Bulldogs received a 47 from Madison Lee and a 48 from Kara Lee.

Notre Dame of the Mission League got a 40 from Lauren Kim, 41 from Hanna Kim, 42 from Burbank resident Annie Buffalino and a 43 from Melanie Lizarraga.

West Ranch took third with a 171.

Burbank’s second team placed sixth with a 189, Burroughs finished seventh with a 198 and Crescenta Valley was 15th with a 247.

Burbank’s No. 2 squad got a 46 from Alyssa Tran, 47 from Cassie Morin-Gaona and 48s from Reigina Ramos and Lana Kang.

Jocelyn Kim carded a 44 to lead Burroughs, despite recording a triple-bogey on her first hole.

“I had a pretty tough spot on that first hole, but I came back strong,” Kim said. “My putts were pretty good and my chipping was decent. I’m pretty happy with the way I finished up.”

The Indians received a 49 from Annika Lingad, 51 from Abby Powell and 54 from Sadie Demmert.

Crescenta Valley was led by Elina Kim, who shot a 51. The Falcons got a 60 from Angie Agahasi, 66 from Nina Yalung and 70 from Katie Bernabe.

“Our scores were a lot better today compared to our league match here earlier in the year,” Crescenta Valley coach Mark Samford said. “That’s what we’ll take a way from today. They are improving and that’s all I can ask of them.”

Jenny Kim of Valencia won the B flight with a 44 in a card-off.