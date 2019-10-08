Weekly Football Preview: Burbank vs. Muir; Burroughs bye

BURBANK VS. MUIR

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)

•RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 3-4, 2-1 in the Pacific League; the Mustangs are 5-1, 2-0 in the Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Burbank lost to Crescenta Valley, 45-14; Muir defeated Burroughs, 35-6.

•OUTLOOK: The loss last week put a dent into Burbank’s quest to capture a Pacific League championship. The only remaining undefeated league teams are Muir and Crescenta Valley (3-0 in league). The Bulldogs had their problems in last week’s loss to the Falcons. Burbank junior quarterback Aram Araradian completed 13 of 26 passes for 250 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown. The Falcons defense sacked the Bulldogs quarterback four times, three in the first half. Bulldogs junior receiver Brendan Pena caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and junior Jarren Flowers added two catches for 61 yards. Muir’s success on defense was led by its dominance in the trenches as the Mustangs continually blitzed Burroughs and collapsed the line of scrimmage. Muir quarterback senior Amaris Harrison completed 17 of 29 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for a three-yard score, and junior receiver Calen Bullock finished with four catches for 108 yards and one touchdown. Muir is the top ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division XI. The Bulldogs have won three straight against the Mustangs, last having suffered a league loss to Muir in 2015.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: While Muir surrenders an average of just 13.7 points a game, Burbank is giving up 26.

BURROUGHS ON BYE WEEK

The Indians (5-2, 1-2 in league) have a week off after falling to Muir, 35-6, in a Pacific League game Friday. The Indians have lost two straight games since beginning the season 5-0. Burroughs is trying to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Indians return to league action Oct. 18 with a home game against Pasadena.