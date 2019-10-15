Leader Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys’ water polo surges to league win

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Burroughs 22, Pasadena 3: The Indians jumped out to a big lead early and coasted to a Pacific League victory Tuesday at home.

Burroughs (10-5, 3-1 in league) enjoyed a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and held a 13-1 advantage at the half.

Glendale 14, Burbank 7: The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3 in league) came out on the losing end of Tuesday’s Pacific League match against the visiting Nitros.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burroughs d. Arcadia, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22: The Indians remained undefeated in the Pacific League with the win Tuesday on the road.

Burroughs (16-4, 13-0 in league), which has clinched the league title, can close out a perfect league campaign with a win Thursday against rival Burbank.

Burbank d. Hoover, 25-16, 25-8, 25-10: The Bulldogs earned the Pacific League win Tuesday at home.

Burbank (1`3-17, 8-5 in league) has secured fourth place in league.

Providence d. Westridge, 25-22, 13-25, 14-25, 25-16, 16-14: The Pioneers fought back to earn the victory on the road Monday in a Prep League match.

Providence is 18-12, 5-7 in league.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Burbank 13, Hoover 5: The Bulldogs (5-5 in league) notched the Pacific League victory Tuesday at home.

Arcadia 17, Burroughs 1: The defending Pacific League champions proved too much for the Indians (2-7 in league) Tuesday against the host Apaches.