Leader Sports Roundup: Burbank girls’ tennis earns season sweep of Burroughs

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burbank 13, Burroughs 5: The visiting Bulldogs completed a Pacific League season sweep of the Indians on Thursday.
Burbank received a sweep from its No. 1 singles player Kristina Kirakosyan and a sweep from the No. 2 doubles pair Ellie Sumera and Nairi Zeytounzian.
“It’s always a good win against your rival,” Burbank coach Loi Phan said. “The girls came alive. The first round was a lot closer than it looked. It just so happened that we pulled it off in the end there, but if you look at the scores, it was really close.”
Kirakosyan, a senior, won all her sets by 6-1 scores. Burbank No. 2 singles Siya Joshi won two sets, 6-4, 6-4, and Lilyan Hawrylo won one set, 7-6 (7-4).
In doubles, Sumera and Zeytounzian earned 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 wins. Burbanks’ No. 1 doubles Lena Jabourian and Jenna Jabourian won a pair, 6-3, 6-1, as did No. 3 Meeneh Mirzaians and Monique Saroyan, 7-5, 6-3.
Burroughs No. 1 singles player Isabella Harris-Bermudez won two sets, 6-3, 6-1, and No. 2 singles Lauren Pieri added a 6-1 victory. Indians No. 1 doubles team of Alice Weber and Suzy Kim won two sets, 6-1, 6-0.
Burbank (8-5, 5-5 in league) has a pivotal game against Glendale in the final match of the season on Oct. 24 that will likely decide fourth place in the league. Glendale defeated Burbank, 12-6, in the first match of the season.
Burroughs has an overall and league record of 2-8.
Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: The Pioneers fell Thursday in the Prep League match at the Burbank Tennis Center.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Hoover 14, Burroughs 11: The Indians made it close against the defending Pacific League champions in a match Thursday at home.
Burroughs (10-6, 3-2 in league) trailed after one quarter, 3-2, was behind at the half, 7-4, and made it a two-goal game after three, 10-8.