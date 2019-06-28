Baskerville resigns post with Burbank boys' basketball

Earnest Baskerville, who headed the Burbank High boys’ basketball program for one season, confirmed Friday he has stepped down.
Baskerville, who also coached at Providence, has accepted the position of head coach at South Pasadena.
“It’s tough to leave a team that has a bright future,” Baskerville said. “There are some really good kids coming back who are very hungry.
“The saddest past of leaving is that I wont be able to finish what I came to Burbank to do and what I started there. But I have to do what’s best for me and my family… It’s time to move on.”
In his one season at Burbank in 2018-19, the Bulldogs went 17-12 and 8-6 for a fourth-place finish. In the CIF Southern Section Division II-A playoffs, Burbank fell in the first round to La Cañada, 57-43, which reached the championship game.
“At Burbank I like the fact that the players were students first,” Baskerville said. “There is some great administrators at Burbank and they were super supportive of me.”
Baskerville began his tenure with the Burbank program in September of 2018 and took over for Jamayne Potts, who stepped down a month earlier to take a position at Village Christian.
Baskerville, a Pasadena resident, had a 36-23 record in his two years at Providence.
During Baskerville's first season at the helm in 2011-12, the Pioneers enjoyed a wildly successful campaign. Behind standout Marcus LoVett Jr., Providence (26-6) captured its first Liberty League championship in 12 years.
In addition, the Pioneers enjoyed a historic postseason run, advancing past the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Unfortunately for Providence, its first-ever appearance in a CIF championship game ended with a 65-62 Division IV-A overtime loss to league foe Holy Martyrs.
Providence also advanced to state competition for the first time.
Following his tenure at Providence, Baskerville coached two seasons at La Salle in Pasadena, where his teams went 24-33 and 7-11 in league. In his last season during the 2014-15 campaign, the Lancers went 15-14 and 6-4 in the Camino Real League for third place.
Baskerville enjoyed success as a coach before he came to Providence. Along with spending a season as an assistant coach for the College of the Canyons men's team, he built a successful winning program at Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies in West L.A. He coached the team to four league championships from 1997-2009 and had a record of 178-168.
During the 2008-09 season, LACES captured the L.A. City Small Schools Championship.