Burroughs boys' soccer unsettled in tournament loss

BURBANK — It was a sharp start to the second match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament for the Burroughs boys’ soccer team, as it hosted Oak Park at Memorial Field on Wednesday.
Burroughs’ pressure resulted in an early one-goal lead, but the Indians lost momentum shortly thereafter and gave up two first-half goals in a 2-1 loss.
“We had a difficult time once we lost a bit of rhythm,” Burroughs coach Michael Kodama said. “It just became a gritty, physical game and they were able to score a couple goals. We have a ways to go.
“At this point, it’s so early in the season that we just want to play as well as we can. That’s the emphasis and it’s a good exercise for us.”
Burroughs (1-1) booked a place in the next round of tournament play, but will have to figure out if it advances to the quarterfinals or play a consolation-round match based on the number of yellow cards tallied.
The Indians and Kennedy High, which Burroughs defeated, 3-2, in an opening pool-play contest, are matched in goals scored and goals allowed.
Kennedy defeated Oak Park, 2-1, in the Eagles’ tournament opener.
Burroughs took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute after sophomore winger Manny Gonzalez saw his shot in the penalty area saved before teammate Elias Galaviz knocked the ricochet in off an Oak Park defender.
Oak Park (2-1-2) battled back in the next few minutes, as it tallied three consecutive shots on Burroughs.
The Eagles finally broke through in the 19th minute as a counter attack drew out Indians goalkeeper Jacob Cardenas, who looked to clear the ball. Cardenas connected with an Oak Park player, who got up and drilled the ball into the open net to tie its at 1.
Burroughs looked as if it woke up from the equalizer and had regained its pressure tactics, but a bad pass in the Indians backfield led to another Oak Park goal for a 2-1 Eagles lead two minutes before halftime.
The Indians came out to second half with more intensity in their opponent’s final third, mustering up three straight shots in as many minutes, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
In the 52nd minute, Gonzalez drove into the Oak Park penalty box from the left flank and sent in a cross that the Eagles goalkeeper blocked. The block rebounded off the keeper and looked like it crossed the goal line as the Indians appealed for the possible equalizer, but it was not ruled a goal.
The Indians maintained much of the tempo in the second half, but the Eagles had an answer for every Burroughs chance in the Oak Park third.
“We kept trying and it wasn’t working in our favor, but we played our hearts out and that’s all we can give,” Burroughs captain and defender Carter Wells said. “We put our blood and tears in this game and it just didn’t pan out.”
The Indians had a chance in extra time off of a corner, but forward Estaban Alcantar’s header was targeted wide.