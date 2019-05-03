Burroughs boys' volleyball swept by Mission Viejo in second round of playoffs

“We try to remind them that we had — I’m going to vomit — 17 total missed serves and hitting errors, alone, in the first set,” said Brinton, whose squad committed three errors on the Diablos’10-3 run. “I know after the first set, we went over and tried to laugh about it because we literally gave them the set with 17 errors and almost won. Credit to Mission Viejo. They won. Yay them. Everybody in the locker room knows we’re the better team and did not show it at all.”