Burroughs' Melcher falls short in advancing to state tournament

PASADENA — It proved to be a magnificent season for Lincoln Melcher. Likely one the Burroughs High boys’ golfer won’t forget.
Melcher is already looking ahead to next year after his freshman campaign culminated in an appearance in the CIF/Southern California Golf Assn. Southern California Boys’ Championship.
Melcher’s bid to advance to the CIF State Championship came up short after he carded a two-over-par 72 to tie for 25th at Brookside Golf Course No. 1 on Thursday.
“It’s my first season of high school golf and I was able to find a rhythm,” said the UCLA-bound Melcher, who finished second in the Pacific League’s Individual Tournament and helped Burroughs finish second in league behind Arcadia. “It’s exciting for me to get all the way here and have a chance to qualify for state.
“Overall this season, I played really well and I think I even surprised myself a few times during the season. Now I have a better idea of what to expect going into next year and I’ll be working hard to get to state.”
Melcher finished with five birdies, yet opened the event with a double-bogey on the 11th hole to put him in catch-up mode the remainder of the match.
“It was a tough spot to be in,” said Melcher, who became the first Burroughs player to compete in the tournament since Kelsey Danzeisen in 2011. “I knew that I needed to just forget about it and get back to playing the way I’ve played throughout the year.
“There’s always going to be a shot or two here or there that you want back, but I still had 17 holes left to play. You are up against so many great players and I know many of them.”
Melcher closed out his round with a birdie on the par-five 10th hole, tipping his cap to a contingent of spectators that included Burroughs coach Greg Everhart.
“I thought he did a great job, especially after the double-bogey on his first hole,” said Everhart, whose team finished fourth in the CIF Southern Section Western Team Divisional at Mountain Meadows Golf Course in Pomona. “Lincoln didn’t give up after that hole and you could see him consistently competing the rest of the way.
“With Lincoln, it’s about him continuing to build more confidence with each tournament. I think he’s got a great shot at getting to state next year. He was the only one of six players from the Pacific League to get this far and it will help him heading into next year.”
Melcher reached Thursday’s event after placing 28th at the Individual Championship and SCGA Qualifying Tournament on May 16 at Goose Creek Golf Course in Mira Loma.
Tyler Guo of Crean Lutheran won Thursday’s event with a 68 in the field of 124. La Costa Canyon won the team competition with a 367, edging Anaheim Discovery Christian by seven strokes.
The top nine athletes, minus players from those taking part in the team competition, advanced to the State Tournament. The State Tournament will take place Wednesday at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.