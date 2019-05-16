Sports Notebook: Sherwood let go as Burroughs baseball coach

Bits and pieces from the local sports scene.
INDIANS COACH DEPARTS AFTER SIX SEASONS
After guiding the Burroughs High baseball program as its coach for six seasons, Craig Sherwood was let go by the school Wednesday.
“All they told me is that they wanted to go in a different direction and they thanked me for my service. That’s all they said,” said Sherwood, a Burroughs graduate. “No specific reasons or anything like that.”
This past season, Sherwood’s Indians went 10-19 and 7-7 in the Pacific League for fifth place and the team did not qualify for the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
In his six seasons, Burroughs went 94-64 and 54-30 in league. He won two Pacific League titles in 2015 and ‘16 and his teams made the playoffs five of the six years. Sherwood’s best season came in 2015, when the Indians went 24-5 and captured an outright league championship at 13-1.
“We have had so great teams and some great players come through the program and I’m proud of those kids and what they were able to accomplish,” Sherwood said. “I think we left the program a lot better than we found it.”
SENIOR SWIMMERS EARN SHARE OF MEDALS
The Burbank Golden Road Aquatics enjoyed success at the 2019 U.S. Master Swimming Spring National Championship in Mesa, Ariz.
In the event last month, 1,994 athletes competed in 46 events and 264 clubs took part.
Golden Road Aquatics was represented by 16 athletes and placed 21st with 207 points, bringing home 14 medals with its share of top-10 placements.
Olympic breaststroker Mike Alexandrov scored three gold medals for in the 200 breaststroke, the 400 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. He also earned a bronze medal in the 100 individual medley.
Olivia Alva competed in her first national championship and placed among the top 10 in the 50 breaststroke. Tom Burke placed among the top 10 in the 200 breaststroke and 200 butterfly.
Billy Gaines earned six medals, including a gold for the 500 freestyle, two silvers in the 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle and a bronze in the 200 butterfly.
Kate Hibbard placed among the top 10 in the 100 individual medley and 50 backstroke and James Hochstrasser had top-10 showings in the 1,650 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Coach Michael Lucero scored two silver medals in the 1,650 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle and had a top-10 finish in the 500 freestyle.
Mark Magee earned a silver medal in the 200 butterfly and placed among the top 10 in the 1,000 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley and 400 individual medley.
Casey Powers earned a silver medal in the 1,650 freestyle, a bronze in the 200 butterfly and placed among the top 10 in the 500 freestyle and Robert Daltorio had top-10 efforts in the 1,650 freestyle, 1,000 freestyle, 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley.
The squad is currently in San Luis Obispo for the Southern Pacific Masters Swimming Regional Championships, which conclude Sunday.