Sports Roundup: Burroughs girls’ basketball wins tourney in Hawaii

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Burroughs in Kekaulike (Hawaii) Tournament: The Indians captured the tournament championship Saturday, defeating Kapa’a, 54-49.
Kayla Wrobel had 22 points, 14 rebounds and three steals, Jill Kukawski added 11 points and Nicole Rumfola had nine rebounds for Burroughs.
In an opening tournament game, Burroughs defeated Maui, 42-34, with Wrobel leading the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Indians also earned a 39-23 win against Seabury, as Wrobel had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Rumfola and Camryn Lotka contributed seven points apiece.
Providence, 56, Holy Martyrs 34: Ariel Gordillo had 17 points and Jyah LoVett had 17 points and seven rebounds in leading the Pioneers to a nonleague win Friday in their home opener.
Burbank in Lancaster Tournament: The Bulldogs went 2-1 in the event that ended Saturday.
Burbank (2-1) recorded victories against Eastside, 59-29, and Chino, 42-41, and lost to Lancaster, 55-23.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Brentwood 60, Providence 47: The Pioneers (3-1) fell Saturday in the championship game of the Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic at Providence High.
Providence 71, Loyola 70: Collin Ferrell hit a three-pointer as time expired to lead the host Pioneers to the win Friday in the semifinals of the Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic at Providence High.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Providence 3. Sacred Heart of Jesus 0: Goalkeepers Gigi Loizza and Lauren Sorenson combined for the shutout for Providence in a nonleague victory Friday at Occidental College.
Veronica Hunstable, Orla Dempsey and Cece Habash had goals for Providence (2-0).