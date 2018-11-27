BURBANK LEADER

Advertisement

Sports Roundup: Providence boys’ basketball wins tourney title

By Staff Reports
Nov 26, 2018 | 7:30 PM

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Providence 48, El Segundo 30: The Pioneers won the Blue Division championship of the El Monte Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.

Advertisement

Pioneers’ Jordan Shelley was named the division’s all-tournament most valuable player, while A’jahni Levias earned all-tournament accolades.

Shelley had 13 points against El Segundo.

Advertisement

Providence (7-1) also earned tournament wins against Glendora, 68-53, and Rowland, 59-52.

Burbank 71, Summit 61: The Bulldogs (3-0) earned the nonleague victory Saturday at the Southern California Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Assn. Turkey Shootout at Colony High.

Burroughs 64, Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies 49: The Indians (3-1) picked up the victory Monday in the opening round of the Northeast Valley Tournament at East Valley High.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Advertisement

Knight 56, Burbank 52: The Bulldogs (4-3) fell Monday in the first round of the Brentwood Tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement