Sports Roundup: Providence boys’ basketball wins tourney title

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 48, El Segundo 30: The Pioneers won the Blue Division championship of the El Monte Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
Pioneers’ Jordan Shelley was named the division’s all-tournament most valuable player, while A’jahni Levias earned all-tournament accolades.
Shelley had 13 points against El Segundo.
Providence (7-1) also earned tournament wins against Glendora, 68-53, and Rowland, 59-52.
Burbank 71, Summit 61: The Bulldogs (3-0) earned the nonleague victory Saturday at the Southern California Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Assn. Turkey Shootout at Colony High.
Burroughs 64, Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies 49: The Indians (3-1) picked up the victory Monday in the opening round of the Northeast Valley Tournament at East Valley High.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Knight 56, Burbank 52: The Bulldogs (4-3) fell Monday in the first round of the Brentwood Tournament.