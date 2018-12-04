Sports Roundup: Top-ranked Providence boys’ basketball comes on to topple Canyon

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 62, Canyon Country Canyon 46: The Pioneers used a big second-quarter swing to gain momentum that led to a nonleague win Monday on the road.
Providence, the No. 1 team in CIF Southern Section Division IV-A, improved to 9-1.
After trailing the Cowboys, 12-10, after one quarter, the Pioneers outscored their hosts, 23-4, in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 33-16 lead. Providence increased its advantage to 49-28 after three quarters.
Burroughs 54, Arleta 43: The Indians (5-4) earned a win Saturday in the consolation round of the Northeast Valley Tournament.
Valancia Valencia 104, Burbank 80: The Bulldogs (4-2) suffered a loss in the consolation round to finish up the Burbank Tournament on Saturday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Burroughs 0, Louisville 0: Despite outshooting their opponent, 22-2, the Indians played to a stalemate in a nonleague match Monday at Memorial Field.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Burroughs 3, Van Nuys 1: The Indians (2-2) finished the Ralph Brandt Tournament with a consolation-round win Saturday at Memorial Field.