Sports Roundup: Burbank boys’, girls’ basketball teams pick up league wins

By Staff Reports
Dec 21, 2018 | 7:00 PM

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Burbank 67, Hoover 28: The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League victory Friday at home.

Burbank, which led at the half, 39-10, improved to 9-5, 3-2 in league.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Burbank 67, Hoover 64: The Bulldogs improved to 8-4, 3-2 in the Pacific League with the win Friday on their home couurt.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Burbank 2, Hoover 2: The Bulldogs played to a Pacific League stalemate Friday at home.

Jack Taglang had both goals for Burbank (3-4, 2-1-2 in league) and Andy Cardenas had two assists.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Mayfield 12, Providence 0: The Pioneers suffered the Prep League loss Friday on the road.

Providence slipped to 4-5, 0-3 in league.

