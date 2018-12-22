Sports Roundup: Burbank boys’, girls’ basketball teams pick up league wins

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Burbank 67, Hoover 28: The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League victory Friday at home.
Burbank, which led at the half, 39-10, improved to 9-5, 3-2 in league.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Burbank 67, Hoover 64: The Bulldogs improved to 8-4, 3-2 in the Pacific League with the win Friday on their home couurt.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Burbank 2, Hoover 2: The Bulldogs played to a Pacific League stalemate Friday at home.
Jack Taglang had both goals for Burbank (3-4, 2-1-2 in league) and Andy Cardenas had two assists.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mayfield 12, Providence 0: The Pioneers suffered the Prep League loss Friday on the road.
Providence slipped to 4-5, 0-3 in league.