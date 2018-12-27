Sports Roundup: Big second half propels Burbank girls’ basketball

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Burbank 51, Van Nuys 19: A huge second-half effort helped propel the Bulldogs to a consolation-round win Thursday in the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burroughs High.
Burbank (10-6) outscored Van Nuys, 27-8, in the second half after leading at the half, 24-11.
Palos Verdes 52, Providence 41: The Pioneers fell Thursday in the second round of the Seaside Tournament.
Ariel Gordillo had 20 points and five rebounds and Jyah LoVett had 15, points, nine rebounds and six steals for Providence (7-7)
Burroughs 46, El Camino 44: Faith Boulanger had 21 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Indians to a win Wednesday to open their own West Coast Holiday Festival.
Dyani Del Castillo added 11 rebounds and six points for Burroughs (12-3).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
King Drew 81, Burbank 72: Despite 34 points from Miles Dagostin, the Bulldogs fell Thursday in the consolation round of the Spot Up Southern California Christmas Classic at Burbank High.
Leo Tahmasian added 19 points for Burbank (9-6).
Crossroads 74, Providence 60: The Pioneers suffered a loss Thursday in the second round of the Spot Up Southern California Christmas Classic at Bishop Montgomery High.
Providence slipped to 13-2.