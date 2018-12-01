Sports Roundup: Burbank boys’ basketball falls in tourney semifinals

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Camarillo 85, Burbank 68: The Bulldogs fell Friday in the semifinals of the Burbank Tournament.
It was the first loss of the season for Burbank (4-1), which trailed at halftime, 42-24.
Sequoyah 41, Lycee International of Los Angeles 35: The Lions opened their season Friday with a nonleague loss on the road.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 65, Westridge 45: The Pioneers kicked off their first game in the new Prep League with a victory Friday on the road.
Providence (4-3) received 22 points, six steals and four rebounds from Audrey Sayoc, 16 points, 13 steals and four rebounds from Ariel Gordillo and six points each from Sydney Sayoc and Katelyn Alvarado.
Santa Monica 52, Burbank 47: The Bulldogs (5-3) fell Thursday in the Brentwood Tournament.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fontana 2, Burroughs 1: The Indians surrendered two second-half goals, including the match-winner in extra time, in the consolation round of the Ralph Brandt Tournament on Friday at Memorial Field.
Esteban Alcantar scored the only goal for the Indians (1-2) in the 24th minute.