Sports Roundup: Cardenas, Diaz lift Burbank boys’ soccer to win

By Staff Reports
Nov 29, 2018 | 8:55 PM

BOYS’ SOCCER

Burbank 2, San Marino 0: The Bulldogs earned their first win of the season in a nonleague match Thursday at home.

Andy Cardenas and Nick Diaz scored goals for Burbank (1-1)

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sun Valley Poly 54, Burroughs 51: The Indians slipped to 4-3 with the loss Thursday in the Northeast Valley Tournament.

Burbank 52, Roosevelt 45: The Bulldogs (4-0) earned a win Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Burbank Tournament.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Immaculate Heart 6, Burroughs 0: The Indians kicked off their season Wednesday with a nonleague loss at Memorial Field.

San Marino 3, Burbank 0: The nonleague match Thursday was halted with 10 minutes left because of rain with the visiting Bulldogs losing.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

North Hollywood 62, Providence 51: The Pioneers struggled in the second half in absorbing a nonleague loss Thursday at home.

Providence (3-3) had a 26-17 lead at halftime.

Ariel Gordillo had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals and Audrey Sayoc had 17 points and eight steals for the Pioneers.

Burbank 45, Royal 38: The Bulldogs (5-2) earned the win Wednesday in the Brentwood Tournament.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Burroughs in Burbank Tournament: The Indians won a defensive battle to open pool play of the Burbank Tournament on Thursday at home, defeating Torrance, 2-1.

Burroughs (2-3) then suffered an 11-4 loss to Lakeside later Thursday.

Burbank in Burbank Tournament: The Bulldogs began their own tournament with a 5-3 pool-play loss to Flintridge Prep on Thursday.

Burbank (2-3) followed that up with a 12-4 loss to Monrovia later Thursday.

