Sports Roundup: Cardenas, Diaz lift Burbank boys’ soccer to win

BOYS’ SOCCER
Burbank 2, San Marino 0: The Bulldogs earned their first win of the season in a nonleague match Thursday at home.
Andy Cardenas and Nick Diaz scored goals for Burbank (1-1)
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sun Valley Poly 54, Burroughs 51: The Indians slipped to 4-3 with the loss Thursday in the Northeast Valley Tournament.
Burbank 52, Roosevelt 45: The Bulldogs (4-0) earned a win Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Burbank Tournament.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Immaculate Heart 6, Burroughs 0: The Indians kicked off their season Wednesday with a nonleague loss at Memorial Field.
San Marino 3, Burbank 0: The nonleague match Thursday was halted with 10 minutes left because of rain with the visiting Bulldogs losing.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Hollywood 62, Providence 51: The Pioneers struggled in the second half in absorbing a nonleague loss Thursday at home.
Providence (3-3) had a 26-17 lead at halftime.
Ariel Gordillo had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals and Audrey Sayoc had 17 points and eight steals for the Pioneers.
Burbank 45, Royal 38: The Bulldogs (5-2) earned the win Wednesday in the Brentwood Tournament.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Burroughs in Burbank Tournament: The Indians won a defensive battle to open pool play of the Burbank Tournament on Thursday at home, defeating Torrance, 2-1.
Burroughs (2-3) then suffered an 11-4 loss to Lakeside later Thursday.
Burbank in Burbank Tournament: The Bulldogs began their own tournament with a 5-3 pool-play loss to Flintridge Prep on Thursday.
Burbank (2-3) followed that up with a 12-4 loss to Monrovia later Thursday.