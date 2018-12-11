Sports Roundup: Providence boys' basketball surges into Prep League with rout

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 80, Chadwick 31: The Pioneers began their tenure in the Prep League with a convincing win Tuesday at home.
Providence improved to 11-1.
Glendale 55, Burbank 53: The Bulldogs dropped a close Pacific League game Tuesday at home.
Burbank fell to 5-4, 1-2 in league.
Crescenta Valley 73, Burroughs 57: The Indians (5-7, 0-3 in league) couldn’t pick up their first Pacific League win of the season Tuesday at home.
Mesrobian 45, Lycee International of Los Angeles 32: The Lions (1-2) fell Monday in their International League opener on the road.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Burbank 50, Glendale 42: The Bulldogs earned the Pacific League victory Tuesday on the road.
Burbank, which received 16 points and 10 rebounds from Sofia Aslanya, improved to 8-4, 2-1 in league.
Chadwick 54, Providence 43: Audrey Sayoc had 20 points and five rebounds for the Pioneers in the Prep League game Tuesday at home.
Ariel Gordillo added nine points, six rebounds and five assists, Ava Yood-Howard had eight points and Haley Laca had nine rebounds for Providence (5-6, 1-1 in league)
Providence 38, Trinity Classical Academy 25: The Pioneers closed out the Burroughs Tournament with a win Saturday in the consolation round.
Audrey Sayoc had nine points and eight rebounds and Arielle Gordillo had eight points and nine rebounds for Providence.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Monrovia 7, Burroughs 5: The Indians slipped to 3-6 with the nonleague loss Tuesday at home.
Burroughs 17, Alhambra 1: The Indians rolled to a nonleague victory Monday on the road.
Arcadia 11, Burbank 7: The host Bulldogs (3-6) suffered the loss Tuesday to open Pacific League play.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Glendale 5, Burbank 0: The Bulldogs lost their first Pacific League match of the season Tuesday at home.
Burbank is 3-2, 2-1 in league.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Glendale 7, Burbank 0: It was a tough outing for the visiting Bulldogs in a Pacific League march Tuesday.
Burbank is 1-4, 1-2 in league.
Westridge 10, Providence 0: The Pioneers (4-4, 0-2 in league) suffered the Prep League loss Tuesday on the road.