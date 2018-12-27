Sports Roundup: Providence girls', boys' basketball earns impressive tourney wins

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 61, Soledad 45: A 21-6 second quarter scoring binge helped the Pioneers earn the victory Wednesday in the first day of the Seaside Tournament.
Providence (7-6) was led by the tandem of Jyah LoVett (21 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Ariel Gordillo (20, points, seven rebounds, four steals). Katelyn Alvarado added eight points and four steals and Keara Garcia had eight points and five steals for the Pioneers.
Buena 45, Burbank 39: The Bulldogs couldn’t hold on to a big lead at halftime in absorbing the loss Wednesday in the first round of the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burroughs High.
Burbank (9-6) had a 27-12 halftime lead.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 55, Narbonne 52: The Pioneers improved to 13-1 with the win Wednesday in a first-round game of the Spot Up Southern California Christmas Classic at Bishop Montgomery High.
Calabasas 84, Burbank 69: The Bulldogs were outscored, 43-26, in the second half Wednesday in suffering a first-round loss in the Spot Up Southern California Christmas Classic at Burbank High.
The Bulldogs (9-5) held a 43-41 advantage at halftime.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Burroughs 1, Sylmar 0: The Indians earned the victory Wednesday to open the Crescenta Valley Winter Classic at Crescenta Valley High.
Burroughs (6-2-2) received a goal from Esteban Alcantar with five minutes left in the match. Goalkeepers Jonathan Mejia and Abihud Munoz combined for the shutout.