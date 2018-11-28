Sports Roundup: Providence boys’ soccer notches nonleague win

BOYS’ SOCCER
Providence 4, Santa Clarita Christian 1: Patrick Avedikian scored two goals to pace the Pioneers to a nonleague victory Tuesday on the road.
Bryan Ortiz and Tarik Ellinger also had goals for Providence (3-2), which had a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Burroughs 3, Kennedy 2: The Indians opened their season and kicked off their own Ralph Brandt Tournament with an opening-round win Monday at Memorial Field.
Carlos Rosales tallied the match-winner for Burroughs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
West Ranch 7, Burbank 0: The Bulldogs opened their season Tuesday with a nonleague loss at home.
Heritage Christian 2, Providence 0: The Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday in a nonleague contest at Occidental College.
Providence, who received fine efforts from Parker Velasquez and Shannon Walsh, is 3-1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 91, Trinity Classical Academy 40: The Pioneers improved to 8-1 with the nonleague win Tuesday at home.
Angelo Vitug led the Pioneers with nine points, as they jumped out to a 27-1 lead after one quarter and held a 51-11 advantage at halftime.
Newbury Park 58, Burroughs 57: The Indians (3-2) lost a close one Tuesday in the Northeast Valley Tournament at East Valley High.