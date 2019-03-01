Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys’ golf wins opening league match

BOYS’ GOLF
Burbank, Burroughs in Pacific League Meet No. 1: There was plenty of success enjoyed by the locals in the contest Thursday at Whittier Narrows Golf Course in Rosemead.
The Indians won the match, besting Arcadia, and players from Burbank and Burroughs shared medalist honors.
Burroughs took the contest with a team score of 384, while Arcadia was second with 389 and Burbank was third at 410.
On the par-72 course, Indians Lincoln Melcher and JJ Nakeo tied for the top spot, as both fired one-under-par 72s.
Ruan McGowan shot an even-par 72 for the Indians. Also scoring for Burroughs was Niko Coccio (77), Kodiak Hernandez (79) and Jake Panikowski (85).
The other Bulldogs scorers were Kevin Kinlen (76), Frank Maslyk (84), Billy Malipun (87), Hayden Chase (92) and Ari Ahmed (92).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Simi Valley, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16: Kade McGovern had 11 kills and four aces to pace the Indians to a nonleague victory Thursday at home.
Connor Burroughs added nine kills and six aces, Carter Cottrell had 24 assists and Sam Tipton had 13 digs for Burroughs (4-5).
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-14, 25-9, 25-14: The Indians began Pacific League play Wednesday with a victory on the road.
Jagger Green had nine kills and Troy Outwater added five kills for Burroughs, which received nine aces from Kade McGovern and 15 digs from Sam Tipton.
Burbank d. Hoover, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21: It was a positive start for Pacific League competition for the Bulldogs (3-1) in a victory Thursday at home.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Burroughs 13, Glendale 5: The Indians swept all nine doubles sets in notching the Pacific League win Thursday at home.
While the team of Mark Do and Trieu Nguyen went, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3, Cameron Flores and Sebastian Munga went, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, and Daniel Cho and Rafael Munguia went, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.
In singles, the Indians received a sweep from Sam Bernardy, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.
Arcadia 18, Burbank 0: The Bulldogs fell at home Thursday against the defending Pacific League champions.
SOFTBALL
Westridge 3, Providence 0: The Pioneers (0-2) opened Prep League play with a loss Thursday on the road.
BASEBALL
Burroughs 8, Highland 1: The Indians hammered out 12 hits in gaining the win Friday on the road in the Lancaster West Rotary Tournament.
Brian Garcia was three for five with three runs batted in, Nicco Chuidian had a solo home run, Michael Le was two for four with two runs scored, Julian Jaramillo drove in two runs and Hyatt Entz was two for three with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Burroughs (2-6).
Chuidian got the win on the mound, surrendering five hits and one run while striking out seven and walking two in 5 2/3 innings.
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Burroughs 74, Crescenta Valley 61: Jada Martinez-Reese was a triple individual winner in the Pacific League meet Thursday on the road.
Martinez-Reese was first in the 100 meters (13.06 seconds), the 200 (26.81) and the long jump (15 feet, 6 3/4 inches).
Indians’ Elizabeth Surratt was a double winner in the 300 hurdles (49.44) and the 100 hurdles (17.43) and Priscilla Murillo was a double winner in the discus (90-7 1/2) and shot put (33-2).
BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Crescenta Valley 115, Burroughs 19: Ryan Thomas was a triple individual winner in the Pacific League meet Thursday on the road.
Thomas was first in the 100 meters (12.04 seconds), the long jump (21 feet) and triple jump (39-2 1/4).