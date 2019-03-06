Sports Roundup: Burroughs, Burbank baseball open league with wins

BASEBALL
Burroughs 8, Hoover 0: Xavier Dubon pitched a gem Tuesday to lead the Indians to a road win in their Pacific League opener.
Dubon went the distance, registering a two-hitter while striking out seven and walking three.
Collin Johnson was two for four with a home run and four runs batted in, Brian Garcia drove in two runs and James Turner and Christian Morales drove in runs for Burroughs (3-6).
Burbank 1, Muir 0: The Bulldogs pushed across the winning run in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday to gain the win in their Pacific League opener on the road.
Pitchers Joey Clark and Andrew De La Torre combined for the shutout and Daniel Ruiz drove in the wining run for Burbank (1-3-1).
Chadwick 7, Providence 2: The Pioneers (1-4) fell Tuesday on the road to open Prep League competition.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Pasadena, 25-10, 25-8, 25-13: The Bulldogs rolled to the Pacific League victory Tuesday on the road.
Burbank improved to 4-1, 2-0 in league.
SOFTBALL
Burroughs 19, Pasadena 1 (five innngs): The Indians (3-1) exploded for nine runs in the first inning to win their Pacific League opener Tuesday at Olive Park.
Burbank 9, Glendale 0: Pitcher Alyssa Porras allowed four hits, struck out four and walked three in the Bulldogs’ Pacific League opener Tuesday at McCambridge Park.
Victoria Sanchez was three for three with two triples and three runs batted in, Desi Gomez had a two-run double, Porras had a run-scoring double and Sarah Garelick had a double for Burbank (1-2).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Burbank 15, Pasadena 3: Burbank improved to 3-1 in the Pacific League with the victory Tuesday on the road.
Crescenta Valley 16, Burroughs 2: The Indians dropped the Pacific League road match Tuesday.