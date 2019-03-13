Sports Roundup: Davis pitches Burbank softball to league win

SOFTBALL
Burbank 11, Pasadena 0 (five innings): Pitcher Alex Davis hurled an abbreviated no-hitter Tuesday to lead Burbank to a Pacific League win on the road.
Izzy Sanchez was two for three with a double and Lily Stell was two for four with a double for Burbank (3-4, 2-1 in league).
Arcadia 7, Burbank 5: The Bulldogs surrendered the winning run in the top of the seventh inning in the Pacific League loss Monday at McCambridge Park.
After tying the score at 5 in the sixth, Burbank couldn’t hold on in the final inning. Alex Davis and Lily Stell had triples for the Bulldogs.
Burbank in Santa Fe Tournament: The Bulldogs split a pair of games Saturday.
Burbank began with a 6-0 win against Bellflower. Pitcher Alyssa Porras went five innings, allowing one hit while striking out six. Alex Davis had a home run and drove in two runs. Amaya Broyls had a home run and an RBI, Izzy Sanchez was two for two with a double and an RBI and Lily Stell was two for two.
The Bulldogs (2-3) suffered an 11-2 loss to Calabasas. Davis and Victoria Sanchez drove in runs for Burbank.
Crescenta Valley 5, Burroughs 0: The Indians could muster just one hit in absorbing the Pacific League home loss Tuesday at Olive Park.
Hannah Skinner had the only hit for Burroughs (3-4, 2-2 in league) off pitcher Dee Dee Hernandez.
Burroughs 12, Glendale 0 (five innings): The Indians hammered out 15 hits in the Pacific League victory Monday on the road.
BASEBALL
Arcadia 8, Burbank 1: The Bulldogs slipped to 2-5-1, 2-1 in the Pacific League with the loss Tuesday at home.
Flintridge Prep 7, Burbank 0: The Bulldogs suffered the nonleague loss Saturday at home.
Quartz Hill 4, Burroughs 2: The Indians fell Saturday in the Lancaster West Rotary Tournament.
Burroughs had just three hits, as Collin Johnson and Hyatt Entz drove in runs.
BOYS’ GOLF
Burbank 225, Temple City 239: The Bulldogs earned a nonleague win Monday at El Cariso Golf Course.
Burbank senior Devin Blazon was low medalist, firing a 40.