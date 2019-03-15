Sports Roubdup: Burbank boys’ volleyball sweeps Glendale

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13: The Bulldogs earned the Pacific League victory Friday on the road.
Burbank improved to 6-2, 3-1 in league.
BASEBALL
Arcadia 11, Burbank 0 (five innings): The Bulldogs slipped to 3-5, 2-2 in the Pacific League with the loss Friday on the road.
Burroughs 7, Glendale 1: The Indians made the most of seven hits Friday in earning the Pacific League win at home.
Collin Johnson was two for four with a run batted in and Brian Garcia, Nicco Chuidian, Julian Jaramillo, Preston Lemus, Johnny Angel and Hyatt Entz all drove in runs for Burroughs (6-7, 4-0 in league).
On the mound, Chuidian gave up five hits, struck out 10 and walked two in six innings to earn the win.
Chadwick 21, Providence 1 (five innings): The Pioneers (1-7, 0-4 in the Prep League) suffered the loss Friday at Foy Park.