Sports Roundup: Burroughs, Burbank baseball notch Pacific League wins

BASEBALL
Burroughs 3, Pasadena 0: A trio of Indians pitchers yielded just one hit in the Pacific League shutout Tuesday on the road.
Xavier Dubon got the start on the mound for Burroughs (8-11, 5-0 in league) and went five innings, giving up one hit while striking out six and not walking a batter. Julian Jaramillo and Andres Salazar threw one inning of relief each.
The Indians scored single runs in the first, second and third innings. Nicco Chuidian was two for four with a double, one run scored and one run batted in, Salazar had a double and Jaramillo and Brian Garcia both drove in runs.
Burbank 4, Glendale 3: The Bulldogs received fine pitching efforts from Andrew De La Torre, Joey Clark and Ryan King in the Pacific League win Tuesday on the road.
Troy Lee led the way for Burbank (3-9-1, 3-2 in league) with two hits and Jakob Duarte drove in a run.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Burbank 13, Glendale 5: The Bulldogs (6-2 in league) rolled to a Pacific League victory Tuesday at home.
Burroughs 14, Pasadena 4: The Indians swept all nine singles sets to win the Pacific League match Tuesday at home.
In doubles, No. 1 Mark Do and Trieu Nguyen went, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 Blake Hildebrandt and Sebastian Muga went, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, and Daniel Cho and Rafael Munguia went, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
In singles, No. 1 Sam Bernardy swept, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 Kyle Lester won, 6-2, 6-1, for Burroughs (4-4 in league).
SOFTBALL
Burroughs 15, Muir 0: Freshman pitcher Kelsey Acosta threw an abbreviated no-hitter to lift the Indians to a Pacific League win Tuesday on the road.
Acosta, who had 10 strikeouts, came a walk away from recording a perfect game. Chole Bookmyer was four for four with three doubles and two runs batted in for Burroughs (5-5, 3-1 in league).