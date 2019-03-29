BURBANK LEADER

Sports Roundup: Extra-inning walk-off paces Burbank baseball to league win

By Staff Reports
Mar 29, 2019 | 11:10 AM

BASEBALL

Burbank 3, Glendale 2 (eight innings): Dominick Severo’s walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the host Bulldogs to a Pacific League win Friday.

With the win, Burbank (4-9-1, 4-2 in league) earned a season sweep of the Nitros.

The Bulldogs battled back from a 2-1 deficit in the second inning. Burbank received solid pitching performances from Davis Mieliwocki and Oaklee Spens

Pasadena 6, Burroughs 1: The Indians split the Pacific League season series with the Bulldogs following a loss Friday at home.

Burroughs (8-12, 5-1 in league) could muster just four hits. The Indians broke up the shutout with a run in the bottom of the seventh after Michael Le walked with the bases loaded, scoring Preston Lemus. Le, Lemus, Julian Jaramillo and Johnny Angel had hits for Burroughs.

