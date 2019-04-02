Sports Roundup: Burbank softball rolls to league win

SOFTBALL
Burbank 11, Hoover 1 (five innings): Pitchers Alex Davis, Savannah Benson and Desi Gomez combined for an abbreviated no-hitter Tuesday in a Pacific League game on the road.
Davis had a three-run home run, Lily Stell had a run-scoring double and Amaya Broyls had a triple for Burbank (6-9-1, 4-3 in league).
Burbank in Woodbridge Tournament: The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the event Saturday and Monday
Burbank defeated Northwod, 2-0, and lost to Esperanza 11-1. on Saturday, and fell to Long Beach Wilson, 3-2, Monday in eight innings. Against Wilson, Alex Davis and Amaya Broyls had two hits each and pitcher Alyssa Porras threw eight strong innings.
Rio Hondo Prep 11, Providence 1 (six innings): The Pioneers slipped to 1-9, 0-7 in the Prep League with the loss Tuesday on the road.
Arcadia 2, Burroughs 0: The Indians fell Tuesday on the road in a Pacific League game.
Burroughs, which received two hits from Hannah Skinner, slipped to 7-6, 5-2 in league
BASEBALL
Muir 1, Burroughs 0 (eight innings): The Indians surrendered the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday in a Pacific League game on the road.
Emilio Martinez came through with the walk-off hit for the Mustangs.
Burroughs (8-13, 5-2 in league) was limited to three hits, two by Hyatt Entz and one by Collin Johnson. Indians starting pitcher Xavier Dubon had a strong outing, giving up five hits, no runs, striking out six and walking two in six innings.
Flintridge Prep 10, Providence 0: The Pioneers (1-12, 0-9 in the Prep League) fell Tuesday.
BOYS’ GOLF
Pasadena Poly 243, Providence 254: The Pioneers (0-3 in league) fell in the Prep League match Tuesday at De Bell Golf Club.