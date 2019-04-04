Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys’ golf bests rival in annual Burbank Cup

BOYS’ GOLF
Burroughs 10, Burbank 5: The Indians topped their cross-town rival for the second straight season in the 20th annual Burbank Cup on Wednesday at De Bell Golf Club.
The event was conducted in a match-play format. The player who won the most holes in his individual matchup was awarded the head-to-head win.
Lincoln Melcher of Burroughs and teammate Ryan McGowan tied for medalist honors, as they both fired three-over-par 74s.
Getting wins for the Indians was Melcher over JJ Nakeo, 2-0, McGowan over Ari Ahmed, 5-3, Niko Coccio over Billy Malipun, 6-5, Jake Panikowski over Frank Maslyk, 7-5, Trey Sanchez over Louis Calzado, 6-5, Dyan Vallego over Hyden Chase, 8-6, and Dylan Roy over William Girgus, 8-6.
Picking up wins for the Bulldogs was Devin Blazon over Angelo Piccioni, 4-3, Brian McCarthy over Grant Sessinghaus, 7-6, and Harrison Rothacher over Ethan Ellis, 2-0.
Kodiak Hernandez of Burroughs split his match with Burbank’s Kevin Kienlen, as did the Indians’ Jack Nitszche with Bulldogs’ Luke Carnegie.
SOFTBALL
Burroughs 9, Pasadena 1: The Indians took control with three runs in the first inning and coasted to a Pacific League victory Thursday on the road.
Burroughs (8-6, 6-2 in league) added a run in the third inning, four in the fourth and one in the fifth. Sierra Harvey was three for four with two runs batted in. In the circle, Kelsey Acosta started the game and threw three innings, striking out eight. Sidnie Dabbadie threw four innings of relief, striking out six to earn the win.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: The visiting Pioneers (1-12, 0-9 in league) dropped a Prep League contest Thursday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Hoover, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15: The Bulldogs (12-8, 4-3 in league) recovered from a loss in the opening game to claim the Pacific League victory Wednesday on the road.
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-9, 25-21, 25-11: Kade McGovern had 13 kills to pace the Indians to a Pacific League win Wednesday at home.
Connor Burroughs had 11 kills and three aces for first-place Burroughs (12-6, 7-0 in league), which is vying for its 10th straight league title.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 215, Providence 257: The Pioneers fell in the Prep League match Thursday at Altadena Golf Course.