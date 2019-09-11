Sports Roundup: Burroughs girls’ volleyball strays unbeaten in league

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11: The Indians remained undefeated in the Pacific League with the win Tuesday at home.

Camila Sanchez-Telez had eight kills and four blocks, Lydia Grote had eight kills and Bella Lomet had five blocks for Burroughs (5-4, 3-0 in league).

Arcadia d. Burbank, 25-17, 27-25, 25-18: The Bulldogs suffered their first Pacific League loss Tuesday on the road.

Burbank slipped to 6-8, 2-1 in league.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Arcadia 14, Burbank 4: The Bulldogs opened Pacific League play Tuesday with a loss on the road against the defending champions.

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Burroughs in Rosemead Invitational: The Indians finished third in the cumulative results across all divisions in the event Saturday.

In the sophomore race, Burroughs finished first, led by Savannah Hernandez (fourth; 19 minutes, 21.5 seconds). Vivi Cannon (20th; 21:01.3 was the top finisher in the freshman race, Jordan Guzman (15th; 19:15.8) was the top finisher in the junior race and Samantha Hoxsie (55th; 20:52.9) was the top finisher in the senior race.

Burbank in Rosemead Invitational: Led by Joanna Camacho (25th; 21 minutes, 21.5 seconds), the Bulldogs placed third in the freshman race.

Cynthia Movsisian (21st; 19:30.4) in the senior race, Mckynzee Kelley (second; 18:10.1) in the junior race and Kyalin Abarabar (12th; 20:03.0) were the other top finishers for the Bulldogs.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Burroughs in Rosemead Invitational: The Indians finished fourth in the cumulative results across all divisions in the event Saturday.

Logan Berger (17th; 15 minutes, 35.0 seconds) in the senior race, Jimmy Nealis (10th; 15:41.0) in the junior race, Mason Ortega (second; 15:35.3) in the sophomore race and freshman Trevor Deane (52nd; 19:04.9) were Burroughs’ top finishers.

Burbank in Rosemead Invitational: Andres Leon placed second in 14 minutes, 42.5 seconds in the junior race at the event Saturday.

The Bulldogs won the senior race, led by Victor Goli, who placed third in 14:41.0.

Kevin Pereira (35th; 18:20.7) in the freshman race and Damon Lovelace (seventh; 16:13.3) in the sophomore race were Burbank’s other top finishers.

