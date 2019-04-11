Sports Roundup: Burbank softball downs Pasadena for league win

SOFTBALL
Burbank 11, Pasadena 1 (five innings): The Bulldogs rolled to the Pacific League victory Thursday at McCambridge Park.
Burbank (9-10-1, 6-4 in league) scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the third and one in the fifth.
Alyssa Porras earned the win in the circle, scattering three hits and striking out six. At the plate, she had three hits, while Amaya Broyls had a home run, Lily Stell had two hits, Erika Montoya had a triple and Tiffany Estrada was two for two with two runs batted in.
Crescenta Valley 10, Burroughs 2: Chloe Bookmyer, Morgan Mersola and Megan Williams had two hits apiece for the Indians in the Pacific League loss Thursday on the road.
Burroughs fell to 9-7, 7-3 in league.
Westridge 7, Providence 0: The Pioneers (2-11, 0-8 in league) suffered the Prep League loss on the road Thursday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia d. Burbank, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19: The Bulldogs couldn’t build on their success in the first game in absorbing the Pacific League loss Thursday at home.
Burbank slipped to 14-9, 6-4 in league.
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17: The Indians ran their undefeated Pacific League streak to 75 matches with the win Thursday at home.
Kade McGovern had 12 kills and Carter Cottrell had 18 assists for first-place Burroughs (14-6, 9-0 in league).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 16, Burroughs 2: The Indians received a win in singles from Sam Bernardy, 6-4, and a win in doubles from Daniel Cho and Rafael Munguia, 6-4, in the Pacific League home match Thursday.
Burbank 16, Pasadena 2: Burbank easily earned the Pacific League win Thursday at home.
BOYS’ GOLF
Chadwick 228, Providence 264: The Pioneers fell Thursday in a Prep League match at De Bell Golf Club.