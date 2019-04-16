Sports Roundup: Burroughs volleyball remains unbeaten in league

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Pasadena, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10: The Indians remained unbeaten in Pacific League play with the win Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Burroughs (17-8, 10-0 in league) can secure its 10th straight league championship with a win Thursday at Arcadia.
Thousand Oaks d. Burbank, 29-27, 28-26, 25-18: The Bulldogs (14-9) dropped the nonleague match Tuesday at home.
SOFTBALL
Burbank 14, Muir 0 (five innings): The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League win Tuesday on the road.
Burbank (10-10-1, 7-4 in league) received a fine effort from Alex Davis, who was three for three with two doubles and a triple. Nikki Davis was three for three with a double, Siena Fengiani was two for three, Desi Gomez was two for three with a double and Amaya Broyls was two for three.
Burroughs 10, Hoover 0 (five innings): Pitchers Isabella Kam and Sidnie Dabbadie combined on an abbreviated no-hitter in the Pacific League win Tuesday on the road.
Burroughs improved to 10-9, 8-3 in league.
Flintridge Prep 10, Providence 1: The Pioneers slipped to 2-13, 0-10 in the Prep League with the road loss Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Pasadena 15, Burbank 5 (five innings): The Bulldogs fell to 7-12-1, 7-4 in the Pacific League with the loss Tuesday on the road.
Kaiser 10, Burroughs 0 (five innings): The Indians fell Saturday in a Lancaster West Rotary Tournament game.
Burroughs could muster just two hits, as Chris Magoon and Julian Jaramillo had singles.