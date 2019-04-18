Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys’ volleyball sees league win streak halted

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia d. Burroughs, 16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 30-28: The loss Thursday at home halted the Indians' 76-match Pacific League winning streak that dated back to March 29, 2013.
With one match left against Burbank on Tuesday, Burroughs (16-9, 10-1 in league) has secured at least a share of its 10th straight league championship. A win against the Bulldogs would give the Indians the outright title.
Against Arcadia (9-2 in league), Kade McGovern had 25 kills, Connor Burroughs had 14 kills and 37 digs, Carten Cotrell had 37 assists and Sam Tipton had 22 digs.
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Providence, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22: The Pioneers (17-5) were defeated in the nonleague match Thursday at home.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Burbank 13, Burroughs 5: The Bulldogs completed the Pacific League sweep of the visiting Indians with a win Thursday.
The Indians received a sweep in singles by Sam Bernardy, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0, and the Bulldogs received a sweep in doubles from Parker Katz and Dominik Sumera, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Burbank finishes third and Burroughs is fourth, as both qualify for the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
BASEBALL
Southwestern Academy 8, Providence 5: The Pioneers (1-16) fell in a nonleague game Wednesday at Foy Park.
SOFTBALL
Pasadena Poly 5, Providence 1: The Pioneers slipped to 2-14, 0-11 in the Prep League with the loss on the road Thursday afternoon.
Crescenta Valley 14, Burbank 2 (six innings): The Bulldogs couldn’t get by the first-place Falcons Thursday in a Pacific League loss at McCambridge Park.
Burbank slipped to 10-11-1, 7-5 in league.
Burroughs 14, Muir 0 (five innings): Sabrina Englebrecht blasted a grand slam Thursday in the Indians’ Pacific League win at Olive Park.
Pitcher Kelsey Acosta struck out 12 in four innings for Burroughs (11-9, 9-3 in league.