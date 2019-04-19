Sports Roundup: Burbank, Burroughs baseball earn key league wins

BASEBALL
Burbank 8, Pasadena 7 (eight innings): The Bulldogs come from behind to win a wild Pacific League game Friday on the road.
Burbank (8-12-1, 8-4 in league) trailed, 5-3, after six innings. Burbank scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 advantage. Pasadena then pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it at 7. Burbank scored the winning run in the eighth.
Davis Mieliwocki and Andrew De La Torre both drove in a pair of runs for the local Bulldogs. Burbank, which sits in third place in league with two games to go, had seven hits.
Burroughs 4, Crescenta Valley 2: The Indians battled back to upend the host Falcons in a Pacific League game Friday.
Burroughs (10-17, 7-5 in league) moves into fourth place in league with two games left.
The Falcons took a 2-0 lead before Burroughs plated single runs in the fourth and fifth to tie the score at 2. The Indians took a 4-2 lead with two runs in the sixth.
Julian Jaramillo had two hits, Hyatt Entz had a double and Nicco Chuidian, Michael Le, Preston Lemus and Rio Lopez drove in runs for Burroughs.
Four Indians pitchers limited Crescenta Valley to four hits.