Sports Roundup: Walk-off in eighth lifts Burbank baseball past Burroughs

BASEBALL
Burbank 3, Burroughs 2 (eight innings): The Bulldogs scored the winning run on a walk-off grounder to earn the Pacific League win at home Tuesday.
The win clinches at least third place in league for Burbank (9-12-1, 9-4 in league), while Burroughs (10-18, 7-6) is tied for fourth with Muir with one game remaining. The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Friday at Burroughs.
With the score tied at two in the bottom of the eighth, Ryan King walked and advanced to second on a passed ball. A sacrifice by Daniel Ruiz put King at third with one out. Troy Lee then hit a grounder to the pitcher, scoring King.
The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first before the Bulldogs plated one run in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Burbank tied the score at 2 with a run in the fourth.
Pitcher Andrew De La Torre went the distance for the Bulldogs, scattering four hits and striking out four.
Davis Mieliwocki was two for three with a run batted in and Ruiz and Lee drove in runs for Burbank. Julian Jaramillo had a double and Michael Le, Nicco Chuidian and Hyatt Entz had singles for Burroughs.
SOFTBALL
Burbank 16, Hoover 1 (three innings): The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League win Tuesday at McCambridge Park.
Burbank improved to 11-11-1, 8-5 in league and clinched an automatic berth for the CIF Southern Section playoffs. With one game remaining in the regular season, the Bulldogs are in fourth place.
Arcadia 5, Burroughs 3: The Indians couldn’t hold on to an early lead in suffering the Pacific League loss Tuesday at Olive Park.
Burroughs (11-10, 9-4 in league) jumped out to a 3-0 lead and gave up three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
With one game remaining in the regular season, the Indians are in third place in league, one game ahead of Burbank. The Indians and Bulldogs will close out the regular season Thursday with a game at 6 p.m. at McCambridge Park.