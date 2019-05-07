Sports Roundup: Athletes punch ticket to CIF track and field finals

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Providence in CIF Southern Section Division IV prelims: The Pioneers enjoyed their share of success Saturday in the meet at Carpinteria High.
Leading the way for Providence was sophomore Ryan Clemens, who qualified for the Southern Section finals in two events and set two school records in the process. Clemens was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.12 seconds and placed seventh in the 300 hurdles in 42.15.
Also earning a spot in the finals was junior Bryce Whitaker, who placed third in the triple jump with a 42 feet, 7 1/4 inch effort, setting a new record.
The finals will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance.
Burbank, Burroughs in CIF Soutern Section Division I prelims: There was just one athlete who advanced to the Southern Section finals out of Saturday’s prelims at Trabuco Hills High.
Burroughs sophomore pole vaulter Eli Gault-Crabb placed eighth in the pole vault with a 14-feet-3-inch effort.
The finals will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Providence in CIF Southern Section Division IV prelims: The Pioneers will have two entrants in the Southern Section finals following performances Saturday at Carpinteria High.
The Providence 4x4-meter relay team of sophomore Gabriella Florian, juniors Katherine Asryan and Nadia Singleton and senior Kristen Ayap finished sixth in 4 minutes, 14.22 seconds, setting a school record.
Sophomore Nicole Rochart also advanced to the finals with a ninth-place finish in the shot putt with a mark of 32 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
The finals will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance.
Burbank, Burroughs in CIF Soutern Section Division I prelims: Bulldogs’ Jayla Flowers advanced to the Southern Section finals in two events out of Saturday’s prelims at Trabuco Hills High.
Flowers, a junior, placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 38 feet, 3 3/4 inches and fourth in the long jump with a 17-9 effort.
The finals will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance.
BOYS’ GOLF
Burroughs, Burbank in CIF Southern Section Northern Regional: Indians’ Lincoln Melcher fired a one-over-par 73 to finish in a six-way tie for 12th place at River Ridge Golf Course’s Vineyard Course in Oxnard on Monday.
Burbank’s JJ Nakao, a sophomore, missed the cut, finishing with a 77 to tie for 43rd place. The top 20 finishers advanced.
Song Taehoon of Anaheim Discovery Christian won the event, firing a seven-under-par 65.
Melcher, a freshman who has verbally committed to UCLA, moves on to the CIF Regional Finals on May 16th at Goose Creek Golf Course in Mira Loma.
“I continue to be impressed with how consistent and dominant Lincoln’s golf game is,” Burroughs coach Greg Everhart said. “He will be setting several records at Burroughs during his tenure.
“I'm excited to watch him at CIF finals.”