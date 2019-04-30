Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys’ tennis rolls to wild-card playoff win

BOYS’ TENNIS
Burroughs 13, South Hills 5: A sweep in doubles paced the Indians to a win Tuesday on the road in a CIF Southern Section Division III wild-card match.
Burroughs, which finished fourth in the Pacific League, advances to Wednesday’s first round and will play at host Carpinteria (Citrus Coast champion).
In sweeping all nine singles sets, the Indians surrendered just six total games. At No, 1, Mark Do and Trieu Nguyen went, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0, No. 2 Sebastian Muga and Blake Hildebrandt went, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, and Daniel Cho and Rahael Munguia went, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
South Hills was the No. 2 team from the Hacienda League.
SOFTBALL
Pomona Catholic 10, Burbank 2: The Bulldogs saw their season come to an end Tuesday with a wild-card loss in the CIF Southern Section Division IV playoffs on the road.
Burbank (11-13-1), which placed fourth in the Pacific League, received a solo home run from Lily Stell, a run batted in from Amaya Broyls and singles from Nikki Davis, Desi Gomez and Alex Davis.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Paraclete d. Providence, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18: The Pioneers fell Tuesday on the road in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division IV playoffs.
Providence, runner up in the Prep League, finishes 18-6. Paraclete (25-6) was runner-up in the Big VIII League.
Cerritos d. Burbank, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 28-26: The visiting Bulldogs fell Tuesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs.
Burbank (15-12) was fourth in the Pacific League.
BOYS’ GOLF
Providence 251, Firebaugh 326: Providence closed out its season Monday with a Prep League home win at De Bell Golf Club.