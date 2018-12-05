Sports Roudup: Brother scoring duo paces Burbank boys’ soccer over Arcadia in opener

BOYS’ SOCCER
Burbank 2, Arcadia 1: Led by a brother scoring duo, the Bulldogs opened Pacific League play Tuesday with a win at home.
Burbank (2-1) received goals from Andy and Freddy Cardenas. Bulldogs goalkeeper Christian Ramos stopped a penalty shot in the first half, as the hosts jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Burbank 78, Arcadia 62: The Bulldogs earned the victory Tuesday in their Pacific League opener at home.
Burbank, which received 36 points from Miles D’Agostin, improved to 5-2.
Muir 56, Burroughs 51: The host Indians (5-5) couldn’t gain the win in the Pacific League opener Tuesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Burroughs 74, Muir 38: Kayla Wrobel scored 18 points to pace the Indians to a win to kick off Pacific League play Tuesday at home.
Ariana Frias added 16 points, five assists and five steals and Faith Boulanger had 12 points and four steals for Burroughs (8-0).
Burroughs 59, Paraclete 26: Faith Boulanger had 20 points and seven rebounds and Sophie Hawkins added nine points to spark the Indians to a win Monday in a pool-play game in the Burroughs Tournament.
Eagle Rock 64, Providence 43: The Pioneers fell Monday in a pool-play contest of the Burroughs Tournament at Providence.
Audrey Sayoc had 14 points and six rebounds and Ariel Gordillo added 14 points and four rebounds for Providence (4-4).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Burroughs 8, Muir 0: Abbie Riggs had two goals and three assists to spark the visiting Indians to a win Tuesday to kick off Pacific League play.
Lauren Bailey added two goals and an assist, Lily Gonzalez had two goals, Emily McHorney had a goal and an assist and Olivia Cashman had a goal for Burroughs (1-1-1).
Arcadia 6, Burbank 0: The Bulldogs (0-3) opened Pacific League play with a loss on the road Tuesday.