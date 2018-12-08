Sports Roundup: Burroughs girls’ soccer rolls past Glendale

GIRLS’ SOCCER
Burroughs 7, Glendale 2: The Indians improved to 2-0 in the Pacific League with the win Friday at Memorial Field.
Burroughs (2-1-1) received two goals from Lily Gonzalez, a goal and two assists from Abbie Riggs and a goal and an assist from Lauryn Bailey.
Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 0: The Pioneers (4-3) received a harsh greeting in their first match in the Prep League on Friday against the host Rebels.
Flintridge Prep captured league and CIF Southern Section championships last season.
Burbank vs. Muir: The Bulldogs were leading the visiting Mustangs, 4-0, on Friday before the match was halted with 11 minutes left because of an apparent fight.
The Burbank coach said the final outcome is yet to be determined.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Burbank 2, Muir 1: The Bulldogs won their second straight match to open Pacific League play Fridayon the road.
Both Burbank (3-1, 2-0 in league) goals were scored by Nick Diaz.
It is the first time the Bulldogs have begun league with two wins since the 2009-10 season.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Burroughs 59, Glendale 34: The Indians earned a Pacific League win Friday.
Faith Boulanger had 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and Dyani Del Castillo had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians (9-0, 2-0 in league), who shared the league championship last season with Glendale and Crescenta Valley.
Burbank 57, Muir 41: Osana Tirityan scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Pacific League victory Friday on the road.
Burbank improved to 7-4, 1-1 in league.
Thousand Oaks 53, Providence 33: Ariel Gordillo had 19 points and five steals for the Pioneers (5-5) on Friday in the consolation round of the Burroughs Tournament at Providence High.
Providence 52, Ayala 46: Audrey Sayoc had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Justine Nuñez added 13 points in the Pioneers’ win Wednesday in pool play of the Burroughs Tournament at Providence High.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Glendale 59, Burroughs 50: The Indians slipped to 5-6, 0-2 in the Pacific League with the loss Friday on the road.
Muir 74, Burbank 57: The Bulldogs dropped the Pacific League game Friday on the road.
Burbank is 5-3, 1-1 in league.